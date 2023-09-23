Stonecrester arrested after allegedly inflicting injury while suffering anxiety attack

A Stonecrester who was suffering an anxiety attack was arrested after allegedly inflicting injury on a man she had summoned to help her.

Laura Myers, 62, sought treatment Thursday at a local hospital while suffering the anxiety attack, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man retrieved Myers from the hospital and took her back home with him. They got into an argument when he told her she needed to get help for her anxiety. She insisted she did not need help. The man contacted Myers’ boyfriend, a 72-year-old Villager, and asked him to come pick up Myers. The man then tried to call Myers’ mother and at that point Myers lunged at him and tackled him on the bed. The man suffered a small cut on the inside of his mouth, the report said.

Myers’ boyfriend picked her up and took her to her home in Stonecrest, where she was arrested for the alleged attack.

Myers was taken into custody on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Marion County ail and released after posting $500 bond.