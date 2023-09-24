88.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 24, 2023
type here...

Former educator convicted of sex with teen registers address in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Kristin Ashley Jarvis
Kristin Ashley Jarvis

A former educator convicted of having sex with a teenage boy has registered an address in Wildwood.

Kristin Ashley Jarvis, 38, has registered an address at 4090 NE 95th Road, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jarvis was convicted earlier this month in Citrus County on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual offense. She was will remain on sex offender probation through 2033.

It’s alleged the illicit relationship between Jarvis and the then-17-year-old boy spanned from late November 2018 to mid-January 2019, according to the Citrus County Chronicle, which covered the case. At the time, Jarvis was a paraprofessional at the Citrus County Renaissance Center, a schooling program in Lecanto for fifth-grade through 12th-grade students who’ve been expelled from the county school system. She was arrested by U.S. Marshals in 2021.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference

A reader from Umatilla contends that former President Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Young females usually get a pass on ID checks at pool

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has observed that younger females frequently don’t have IDs at the pool, but aren’t asked to leave.

Feel fortunate to be able to include my family

A Village of Bonnybrook resident says she feels fortunate to be able to include her family in activities in The Villages. But she always ensures they have Guest IDs.

This is not a democracy

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the record straight for a previous letter writer.

We need fire protection and country clubs south of 44

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents south of State Road 44 need fire protection and country clubs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos