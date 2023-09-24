Former educator convicted of sex with teen registers address in Wildwood

A former educator convicted of having sex with a teenage boy has registered an address in Wildwood.

Kristin Ashley Jarvis, 38, has registered an address at 4090 NE 95th Road, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jarvis was convicted earlier this month in Citrus County on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual offense. She was will remain on sex offender probation through 2033.

It’s alleged the illicit relationship between Jarvis and the then-17-year-old boy spanned from late November 2018 to mid-January 2019, according to the Citrus County Chronicle, which covered the case. At the time, Jarvis was a paraprofessional at the Citrus County Renaissance Center, a schooling program in Lecanto for fifth-grade through 12th-grade students who’ve been expelled from the county school system. She was arrested by U.S. Marshals in 2021.