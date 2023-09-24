Gin-and-tonic sipper gets off on lesser charge after Lexus stopped for speeding

A Villager who admitted sipping gin and tonics has gotten off on a lesser charge after her Lexus was stopped for speeding and she was arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Laurie Ann Ashworth, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, was driving a silver 2017 Lexus RC at 8:41 p.m. June 25 heading south on Marsh Bend Trail near Corbin Trail when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The police department had stepped up enforcement in that area due to numerous traffic complaints of vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit. During a traffic stop, Ashworth’s “eyes appeared to be bloodshot and glassy, consistent with being intoxicated.” She had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. She admitted she had been drinking gin and tonics. The St. Paul, Minn. native struggled through field sobriety exercises. She refused to provide a breath sample.

This past week in Sumter County Court, Ashworth pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She was placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.