Monday, September 25, 2023
Dr. Gabe Mirkin to offer ideas for boosting brain health

By Staff Report
Dr. Gabe Mirkin

Dr. Gabe Mirkin will offer ideas for boosting brain health in a program titled “Lifestyle Factors to Help Keep your Brain Healthy” to be presented at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 for The Villages Brain Health Club at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Everyone is invited, but you must have a Villages ID.

Mirkin, a resident of The Villages and a columnist for Villages-News.com, warns that 35 percent of Americans over 85 are showing signs of dementia. He contends that loss of memory and reasoning are associated with an over-active immunity called inflammation, which is controlled to a large degree by specific bacteria in your colon called your Microbiome. He advises than an anti-inflammatory lifestyle of diet and exercise can help control inflammation by causing healthful bacteria to grow in your colon to help control loss of memory

Mirkin is a former competitive marathon runner who hosted his own national radio and television shows on health and fitness, was a syndicated columnist for the New York Times, the fitness broadcaster for CBS radio and the author of the best-selling Sportsmedicine Book.  He is board-certified in four specialties, has taught at Georgetown, Harvard and Johns Hopkins Medical Schools, was the medical editor at Runners’ World and Running Times and together with his wife, Diana, sends out a free weekly newsletter, “The Mirkin Report” on health, fitness and nutrition. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com

For more information about The Villages Brain Health Club, contact President Tweet Coleman at tweetcoleman@gmail.com or call (808) 600-1010.

