Monday, September 25, 2023
By Staff Report
Ronald W. Howard, 88, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away at his home on September 19, 2023.

Son of Joseph William and Mary Christina, he was born in Winchester, MA and raised in Scituate, MA.

Ronald was the loving husband of Paula Taylor Howard. He is survived by his children Diane Howard, Louanne Penney, Robert Taylor, and David Taylor, and by his siblings Helen Freniere, Gerald Howard, and Robert Howard. Ronald is predeceased by his daughters, Laura Howard Wogan and Kim Poland, and his siblings Carol Litchfield, Joseph Howard, and James Howard.

He was known for his humor and passion for theatre, where he was active in local theatre where he often played Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha. Ronald will be reunited with his cherished dog, Shuling. He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many cherished friends who will miss him dearly.

Services will be announced at a later date.

 

