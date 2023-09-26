75.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Convicted commissioner Oren Miller ‘feeling very good’ after appeal hearing

By Meta Minton
Oren Miller 1
Oren Miller

Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller said he was pleased with his lawyer’s presentation Tuesday before an appeal board in Jacksonville.

“I think it went well,” said the Village of Sanibel resident. “We’re feeling very good.”

Miller’s attorney Dock Blanchard spoke before the District Court of Appeal for the Fifth District.

It may be some time before the decision on the appeal is announced.

Miller said a positive outcome of the appeal could be the opportunity for him to recover his legal feels.

“But really I just want to clear my name,” Miller said.

Miller served two and a half months behind bars as a result of his conviction in 2022. A jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18. In addition to jail time, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

The perjury charge against Miller stemmed from interviews with the prosecutor’s office about phone calls Miller had with fellow former Commissioner Gary Search.

Miller and Search were elected to the Sumter County Commission in 2020. Their election came after a huge property tax increase in 2019 that was seen as a sweetheart deal for the Developer of The Villages.

