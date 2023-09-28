Gale Ann Eaton, 67, of Summerfield, Florida, died Thursday, August 11, 2022 in the Villages Hospital in The Villages Florida.

Gale was born May 13, 1955 in Derby, Connecticut, daughter of the late Ruth and George Jarvis of Seymour, Connecticut. She married Daniel Joseph Eaton on February 20, 1976 in Ansonia, Connecticut.

Mrs. Eaton is survived by her husband Dan of 46 years and their two children, Adam Christopher Eaton of Southbury and Eric John Eaton and his wife Rachel of San Diego, California; nephews William Jarvis and John Hawley; nieces Shannon Gilkey, Bethany Sabol, and Kierstan Hawley, and several grand nephews and nieces.

Gale graduated from Western Connecticut State College with a Bachelor degree in Elementary Education. She worked as a head teacher in several nursery schools in the Lower Naugatuck Valley area. Afterwards, she became an art restorer for the Viques Art Studio in Woodbury, Connecticut. Gale was also an accomplished professional artist working in oils and pastels. She was a member of the Watertown Art League and the Litchfield Art League.

A small private service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia, CT.