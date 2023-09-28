Wildwood teen arrested on drug charges after traffic stop at Circle K

A Wildwood teen was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at Circle K.

Jaysen Xavier Bryant, 19, was driving a white passenger car at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he pulled out of Hungry Howie’s in the 700 block of MainStreet without coming to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was conducted at the Circle K at the corner of U.S. 301 and State Road 44.

Bryant was found to be in possession of THC wax and a white powder that tested positive as synthetic cannabinoid.

The Columbus, Ga. native was arrested on two felony drug charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.