82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 29, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake police chief invites public to join him for coffee at McDonald’s

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Police Department, in partnership with McDonald’s, will host Coffee with a Cop on National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

The community is invited to join the department for a free hot or iced premium roast coffee at McDonald’s in Lady Lake.

The public will have the opportunity to join Chief Steve Hunt and several officers for a casual chat with no agenda. The goal is to allow residents and police officers to get to know each other and discover mutual goals for the community in which they live in and serve.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and residents. Coffee with a Cop is dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. Coffee with a Cop Day is celebrated nationwide and is one of the most successful community-oriented policing programs in the country. McDonald’s supports local law enforcement agencies and is committed to being a safe community center in local service areas.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Checking IDs at the swimming pools

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident offers some observations about the checking IDs of at the swimming pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Open your wallets for Trump’s retirement fund

A Village of Summerhill resident offers some cynicism about an upcoming pro-Trump event in The Villages.

Millions of people are illegally coming here every week

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that millions of people are illegally coming here every week.

Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says that Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases. She has a message for elected officials.

Anyone can walk onto the courts

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the point that anybody can walk onto the courts in The Villages.

Photos