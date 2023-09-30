Dianna May Nelson (Bergeron) passed away peacefully at home in The Villages, FL, on September 20, 2023, with her husband and 2 children by her side.

Dianna was born in Biddeford, ME on May 10, 1952, to Gerard and Ernestine Bergeron. Dianna graduated from Biddeford High School in 1971 and pursued a career in nursing in Boston at Peter Brent Brigham Hospital School of Nursing. Dianna graduated from nursing school and passed the exams needed to become a registered nurse (RN). While in nursing school she met her future husband, Kevin Nelson of Newburyport, MA, and they married on June 22, 1974. They moved to Ashburnham, MA, bought a home, and started their family. Dianna worked for many years at the Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg, MA. She worked in many departments, including ICU, Rehab, and visiting nursing. Dianna started her family with the birth of her daughter, Laura, on August 18th, 1983. Laura followed in her mother’s footsteps and is currently a Nurse Practitioner at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. Her 2nd child, Gregory, was born on March 17th, 1986, and presently lives nearby in The Villages, FL. where he owns and operates, Nelson’s Ballroom, a ballroom dance studio.

Dianna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Kevin Nelson, and her 2 children, Laura, and Gregory. She also leaves 4 sisters and a brother. Sisters Jane Bergeron of Waterboro, ME, Betty Pushau of Bedford, NH, Sally Turner of Wells, ME, Deb Tanguay of Dayton, ME and her brother Gerard Bergeron of Waterboro, ME.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” gathering on October 8th, 2023, at the Arnold Palmer Country Club in The Villages, Fl. from 2-5 PM. There will be a second ceremony in the Biddeford/Saco area of Maine. The date and time have yet to be determined.