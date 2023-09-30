83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 30, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake K-9 assists in drug arrest at local Walmart

By Staff Report

A Lady Lake Police Department K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest at a local Walmart.

K-9 Ember and her handler were summoned in the wee hours Wednesday morning after a Fruitland Park police officer followed a block Ford Escape on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and initiated a traffic stop at Walmart in Leesburg.

K 9 Ember with interim Police Chief Steven Hunt, left, and K 9 Officer Joshua Higgins
K 9 Ember with Lady Lake Police Chief Steven Hunt, left, and K 9 Officer Joshua Higgins.
James Doyle Hatcher
James Doyle Hatcher

The officer found that the driver, 50-year-old James Doyle Hatcher of Summerfield, was wanted on a South Carolina warrant charging him with possession of cocaine. The Lady Lake K-9 unit was called in for assistance and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up “a plethora of used syringes,” according to the arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Methamphetamine and fentanyl were also found in the vehicle. Hatcher admitted he is a methamphetamine user and said he uses it intravenously, the report said.

Hatcher was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Get out of the water and show your ID

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor says swimmers need to get out of the pools and show an ID.

Still the savior of the country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends that former President Trump is still this country’s best hope.

A great way to shut down the trolls

A Village of Hemingway resident enthusiastically supports a plan to shut down the trolls. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Checking IDs at the swimming pools

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident offers some observations about the checking IDs of at the swimming pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Open your wallets for Trump’s retirement fund

A Village of Summerhill resident offers some cynicism about an upcoming pro-Trump event in The Villages.

Photos