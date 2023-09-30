83.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Lloyd G. Thornton

By Staff Report

Master Sergeant (MSG) Lloyd G. Thornton, affectionately known as “Mouse,” passed away peacefully on September 28th, 2023, at the age of 83, in The Villages, FL, where he had resided for some time after previously living in Miami, FL. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 28th, 1940, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication and service.

Lloyd shared 62 beautiful years of marriage with his late wife, Martha Thornton, and was her steadfast life partner. His unwavering commitment to his family and his country defined his life’s journey.

Lloyd’s devotion to duty led him to serve our nation for two decades in the United States Army, from 1958 to 1978. He retired with honor from the United States Army Security Agency, where his outstanding service earned him respect and recognition. Following his military retirement, Lloyd embarked on the second phase of his career at Florida International University, where he excelled as a Data Processing Systems Analyst in Miami, FL. His exceptional work ethic was further acknowledged when he received the Presidential Award for Excellence, presented to him by the Governor’s Office.

Though known for his strict adherence to principles, a trait expected of an MSG, Lloyd possessed a loving and caring nature beneath his stern exterior. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his family above all else. Lloyd and his late wife, Martha Thornton, found immense joy in taking cruise vacations together, creating precious memories with their loved ones.

Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Ann Marie Thornton, and son, Lloyd Charles Thornton, as well as his grandsons, Alexander Lloyd Maradiaga and Jonathan Edward Bosch (accompanied by his wife, Sarah Bosch), and his granddaughter, Christine Thornton-Castro. His great-granddaughters, Rihannon Skye Gilleon and Miliaha Castro, continue his legacy of love. While we mourn his loss, we take solace in knowing that he has reunited with his son, James Richard Thornton, and his beloved late wife, Martha Thornton, whom he affectionately referred to as “His Minnie.”

