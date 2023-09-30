76.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Waterfront home on Lake Sumter sells for $750,000 more than 2016 sales price

By Jeremiah Delgado

A waterfront home in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter sold last month for $750,000 more than its sales price in 2016.

Located at 1152 Russell Loop, the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom premiere home sold for $1,850,000 in August, according to the property’s Zillow listing.

The home, which abuts Lake Sumter, was originally listed for $2,100,000 before it was reduced to $1,995,000 in June.

According to Sumter County property records, the home was built in 2006 and was sold new for $1,029,300. In 2016, the home was sold for $1,100,000.

This home in he Village of Bridgeport has been listed at $2.1 million
1152 Russell Loop in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter

The original property listing suggested the home has “one of the best views in The Villages” and is in close proximity to Lake Sumter Landing.

Upgrades at the home include a salt water pool with waterfalls, a fire bowl, and an oversized, two-car garage with a golf cart addition.

The property is one of several that have sold for high profits in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter recently, including 1257 Russell Loop, a home right down the road that sold for $950,000 earlier this year. That home was purchased for $505,000 in 2016.

A 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home with a water view and a golf view at 1489 Blease Loop sold for $1.75 million earlier this summer. The seller previously purchased that home for $775,000.

