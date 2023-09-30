Waterfront home on Lake Sumter sells for $750,000 more than 2016 sales price

A waterfront home in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter sold last month for $750,000 more than its sales price in 2016.

Located at 1152 Russell Loop, the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom premiere home sold for $1,850,000 in August, according to the property’s Zillow listing.

The home, which abuts Lake Sumter, was originally listed for $2,100,000 before it was reduced to $1,995,000 in June.

According to Sumter County property records, the home was built in 2006 and was sold new for $1,029,300. In 2016, the home was sold for $1,100,000.

The original property listing suggested the home has “one of the best views in The Villages” and is in close proximity to Lake Sumter Landing.

Upgrades at the home include a salt water pool with waterfalls, a fire bowl, and an oversized, two-car garage with a golf cart addition.

The property is one of several that have sold for high profits in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter recently, including 1257 Russell Loop, a home right down the road that sold for $950,000 earlier this year. That home was purchased for $505,000 in 2016.

A 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home with a water view and a golf view at 1489 Blease Loop sold for $1.75 million earlier this summer. The seller previously purchased that home for $775,000.