Villager to lose driver’s license as result of 2022 golf cart crash

A Villager will lose his driver’s license as the result of a 2022 golf cart crash at Laurel Manor Professional Plaza.

Edward John Baydowicz Jr., 73, of the Escandido Villas, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The New York native had been driving a 2012 Columbia ParCar golf cart on the night of Feb. 27, 2022, when he hit an island in the parking lot and ran into some shrubbery, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was thrown from the golf cart and landed in the parking lot. He was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

When he was interviewed by a trooper at the hospital, Baydowicz claimed he did not remember anything about the accident. FHP went through the long process of obtaining a subpoena for Baydowicz’s medical records which showed he had a blood alcohol level of .163.