Cardinal welcomes fall to The Villages

By Staff Report

These leaves have turned almost as red as the cardinal which means fall has arrived in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Did Sumter County team up with Daily Sun to make legal ad unreadable?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident offers a theory about an unreadable legal advertisement and wonders if Sumter County teamed up with the Daily Sun to pull one over on the citizenry.

Recreation Department’s data on ID checks ‘laughable’

A Village of Hawkins resident says the Recreation Department’s data on ID checks is “laughable.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Webster’s vote was a slap in the face to his constituents

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Congressman Daniel Webster’s vote against a measure to keep the government open was a slap in the face to his constituents.

It is not our job to police the pools

A Village of Chatham resident is not happy at the suggestion that residents should help police the pools and report “outsiders.”

A simple solution

A Village of DeLuna resident proposes a simple solution for keeping non-residents out of the pools. Read her Letter to the Editor.

