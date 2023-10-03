Cardinal welcomes fall to The Villages

These leaves have turned almost as red as the cardinal which means fall has arrived in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
These leaves have turned almost as red as the cardinal which means fall has arrived in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.