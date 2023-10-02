Elections official to warn of dangers of misinformation in elections

A local elections official will take on the topic of the dangers of misinformation in politics.

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays will speak to the League of Women Voters The Villages/Tri-County at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at United Church of Christ at 12541 County Road 101 in Oxford.

Hays has been dealing with the aftermath of voter distrust of the election process since allegations of voter fraud were made after the 2020 election. He was instrumental in the letter that all 67 Florida supervisor of elections signed in 2021 to reassure voters of the integrity of Florida elections.

The second part of the LWV program will present techniques for spotting false information. Audience members will have the opportunity to work in groups or alone, on their phones or tablets, to apply these skills to real-world examples of information being passed around the internet.

“These sessions will better equip us to spot disinformation and stop its spread,” said Janis Dorgan of the LWV.

For more information, visit lwvtrifl.org