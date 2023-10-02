85.1 F
The Villages
Monday, October 2, 2023
Habitual offender nabbed while driving to help sister with yard work

By Staff Report
Kenyetta Teona Reaves
A habitual traffic offender was nabbed while driving to help her sister with yard work.

Kenyetta Teona Reaves, 34, of Coleman, was spotted getting into a parked car at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Family Dollar on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The officer who spotted Reaves was aware her driving privileges have been revoked. The officer also found that Reaves is on felony probation through 2025 for a previous conviction for driving while license revoked.

The Rochester, N.Y. native admitted she was aware she shouldn’t be driving. She said she was driving to her sister’s to help with yard work.

She was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center without bond, due to the probation violation.

