Pair sought in theft of two cartloads of merchandise at Walmart

A man and a woman are being sought in the theft of two cartloads of merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The pair entered the store on Wedgewood Lane on Sept. 25 and loaded two shopping carts with merchandise before leaving in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle.

The female is described as a white woman with long black hair, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall She was wearing a bright yellow jacket with a black undershirt and dark blue jeans. The male is a described as a white man with dark hair and no facial hair wearing a dark colored Carhart shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 5818.