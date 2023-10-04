It is with deep sadness that the family announces that Brandt Christian Davies passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2023 at age 31 after a long illness. Brandt was born in Boston and raised in the Roman Catholic faith in Hopkinton MA. He excelled and possessed an unquenchable thirst for learning and knowledge. He attended Hopkinton public schools, St. John’s High School in Shrewsbury MA, and Boston College. Graduating from St. John’s in 2010, Brandt played hockey and was a National Honor Society member and an AP National Scholar with 9 AP courses. As a Class of 2014 BC graduate, Brandt earned a dual major in Management with Finance Concentration from the School of Management and an Economics Major / Mathematics Minor from the School of Arts & Sciences. He was awarded “Honors in Economics” and the 2014 “Giffuni Prize” for his outstanding Honors Thesis in Economics and was invited to Omicrom Delta Epsilon, the International Honor Society for Economics.

Brandt was God’s precious gift to his parents and big brother, Garrett. Over the years, he enjoyed various family gatherings including vacations to Universal Studios and Cape Cod with his cousins. He loved life to its fullest, taking on challenges with an uncompromising spirit. In high school, Brandt took up competitive billiards and was a Massachusetts 9-Ball champion. He twice represented Massachusetts at the Under 19 National Championships in Illinois, finishing 26 in the country both years and was named a 2009 BEF Academic All-American. Brandt was an altar boy at St. John’s Church in Hopkinton; a Cub Scout; played youth baseball and hockey for the Hopkinton Demons, Milford Starhawks, Hopkinton Jr. Hillers, and St. Johns High School; and was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots and attended the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup Championship Parade in Boston.

Brandt was an avid reader and enjoyed Economics, History, Philosophy, Mathematics, and other non-fiction. Brandt was intelligent and witty. His sense of humor and laugh was contagious. He loved his family, the family dogs Hershey, Sable, and Lucky, and had a close special relationship with his brother, Garrett.

While still in high school, Brandt worked for his father’s firm and at age 19 became a licensed Stockbroker and Investment Advisor by securing SEC Series 6, 7, 63, and 65 securities licenses. Following graduation from BC, Brandt was employed at Charles River Associates at its headquarters in Boston as an Anti-Trust Analyst working on the impact of anti-trust litigation on proposed mergers and acquisitions of Fortune 500 companies in the US and Europe, at Wayfair at its headquarters in Boston as an Analytics Manager in the Competitive Intelligence Department analyzing large amounts of information known as “Big Data” and its impact on corporate operations, and at Alvarez & Marsal Consulting (New York) as a Consumer & Retail Analyst as the Covid Pandemic struck American businesses nationwide. In September 2020, Brandt relocated from Boston to Orlando FL to be closer to his family and work remotely for A&M, and thereafter to his parents’ home in The Villages FL when illness set in.

Brandt battled his illness for almost three years and is now at peace. All hopes and dreams for the future have ended. Brandt’s life was all too short, but very full and rich in both depth and breath. His earthly time was limited but rewarding. He loved and was deeply loved and as he enters God’s Kingdom, he will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Brandt is survived by his parents, Wayne R. Davies, Esq. and Linda J. Davies of The Villages FL, his brother Garrett T. Davies of Oxford FL, his aunt and uncle, Valerie G. Ryder and Charles F. Ryder and cousin Jason C. Ryder, of Walpole MA, and his cousin and his wife, Matthew C. Ryder and Kate Ryder of Holliston, MA, and their two children Adam and Damien.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL.

A Mass and Funeral Services will be held at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church at 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM. A private burial ceremony will follow for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John’s High School, 378 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 in Memory of Brandt C. Davies, Class of 2010 (www.stjohnshigh.org/support/make-a-gift) and/or to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 200 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Memory of Brandt C. Davies. (www.stjude.org)