Wednesday, October 4, 2023
By Staff Report
David Richard Jackson, age 77, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, while under the care of hospice after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born in Manhattan, New York to the late Richard Jackson and Ellen Nessmiller Jackson on September 22, 1946. He was a proud veteran of The United States Marine Corps. David retired from the Outagamie County Jail as a Correctional Officer and shortly after moved to The Villages, Florida. He enjoyed riding his Harley and playing golf. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Donna Lettier; sister, Barbara (Jackson) Scott; brother, Kenneth Bennight; 4 children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Frank and Wally Jackson.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to The American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/.

