Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Driver of stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailer truck in Wildwood

By Staff Report

A man driving a stolen speeding pickup was seriously injured early Wednesday morning when he crashed into a tractor trailer truck at the Pilot Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

The 20-year-old Gainesville man was at the wheel of the 2017 Ford F-250 at about 4 a.m. when he was driving recklessly and at high speed northbound on Interstate 75 near the Mile Marker 316, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

This stolen pickup crashed into a tractor trailer truck in Wildwood.
The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash at the Pilot Travel Center.
He exited onto westbound State Road 44, then turned around and traveled eastbound until colliding with a westbound tractor trailer turning left into the Pilot Travel Center.  Upon impact, both vehicles came to final rest in the Pilot parking lot.  

The Gainesville man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.  The driver of the tractor trailer, a 57-year-old Dade City man, was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

