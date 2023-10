The Villages Concert Band will perform in a “Kaleidoscope of Color.”

The band, directed by Jean Butler, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at New Covenant United Methodist Church on Woodridge Drive.

From the regal “Black Horse Troop” to the graceful “Blue Danube” and the iconic allure of “Bond…James Bond,” each piece will bring a unique color to the musical canvas for the enjoyment of the audience.

Tickets are available through https://bandsofthevillages.com