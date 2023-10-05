81.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Baby alligator grabbing a quick bite at Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This cute baby alligator was observed grabbing a quick breakfast this morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Baby alligator grabbing a quick bite at Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

