Villages resident sues AAA insurance arm over Hurricane Nicole damages

By Jeremiah Delgado

A resident of The Villages is suing the insurance arm of AAA, accusing the company of not reimbursing her for tens of thousands of dollars in expenses she allegedly incurred fixing damage caused to her home by Hurricane Nicole.

Attorneys for Sharon Tardiff filed the complaint against Auto Club Insurance of Florida, which is an extension of the American Automobile Association, on Sept. 28 in the fifth judicial circuit court of Sumter County. 

According to the complaint, Tardiff purchased insurance from the company for her home located at 1504 Alfonso Lane, in the Village of Rio Ponderosa. 

Tardiff says that “during the policy period,” her home sustained “direct physical damage as a result of Hurricane Nicole.” 

Tardiff says she filed a claim to report the loss and that the insurance company “requested” and was “given access and the opportunity to inspect” her home. 

Tardiff’s attorneys accuse the company of breaching the contract and not providing “complete coverage for the physical damages” that their client allegedly sustained.

Tardiff is seeking damages in excess of “$15,000,” but not in excess of $50,000, “exclusive of interest, attorneys’ fees, and costs,” according to the complaint. 

Hurricane Nicole passed through The Villages on November 10, 2022. At the time, very little damage was reported across the community. 

The lawsuit follows a similar complaint that was filed in August by a Village of Hadley couple, who says they are owed reimbursement for fixing damage to their home allegedly caused by Hurricane Ian.

