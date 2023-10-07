85.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

John S.Domenico Jr.

By Staff Report
John S. Domenico Jr.
John S. Domenico Jr.

John S. (Jack) Domenico Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on September 29th, 2023 at the age of 88.

Jack was the son of John S Domenico and Dorothy Lash of Canton, Ohio where he grew up and attended Timken Vocational School. Jack was a resident of The Villages, FL. He is survived by three children: Cathy Roseberry of Venice, FL, Mike Domenico of Blue Ridge, TX, and John Domenico III of Boerne, TX, and one sister, Cecilia Lupe of Pembroke Pines, FL. Jack has 7 grandchildren and many, many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both parents, his wife Deborah Domenico, sisters Ann Kerry, Margaret Krebs, Theresa Domenico, Janet Gatrell and Veronica Ruckman , and his brother Robert Domenico. Jack was very proud that he had only one employer his entire life, American Electric Power, where he retired from at the young age of 56, taking advantage of the company’s policy that allowed employees to retire when their combined age and service reached 93 years.

In retirement, Jack enjoyed playing golf, driving around the Villages in his golf cart, meeting with his friends, and following his beloved Ohio sports teams. He was an avid Buckeye, Browns, Blue Jacket and Indians/Guardians supporter. Every Friday, many of his friends would come by his house for Beer, Brats, and Brownies, where they would solve all the world’s problems on a weekly basis. He loved these meetings more than anyone will ever know, and he looked forward to the next one as soon as the last one was over. He was also a very active philanthropist, donating to several charities throughout his retirement, including The Florida Sherriff’s Association, The Charles and Salome Reymann Foundation, Walk MS, and the Hank Drewnowski Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. He also had a flair for the dramatic, such as carding his only hole in one on his 65th birthday. He was well loved by many and will be missed by all.

In his younger years, Jack could be found umpiring Little League baseball games, also serving as its commissioner, coaching junior bowling leagues, and was a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus. His past residences included Canton, Coshocton, New Philadelphia and Dublin in Ohio, and finally, The Villages, FL.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to The American Cancer Society in John S Domenico, Jr’s name.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support.

Thank you for supporting our pancake breakfast and golf tourney

The leader of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to thank all of those who supported their pancake breakfast and golf tournament.

Misinformation in Letter to the Editor about Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident wants to correct misinformation about President Trump in a previous Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would be proud of what the family has created!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who argued that Harold Schwartz would not be happy about what The Villages has become.

Photos