Suspect arrested in theft of golf cart from Barnes & Noble

By Meta Minton
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a golf cart from the parking lot at Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing.

The red 2016 Yamaha golf cart was stolen on the night of Sept. 9.

A juvenile was spotted driving the golf cart on Tuesday at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called to the store to investigate a theft. The juvenile in the golf cart was not arrested for theft, but was ordered to stay away from the store, at the request of management. The juvenile was turned over to his mother. He indicated he was allowed to drive the golf cart by 51-year-old Jerry Michael Lay Jr. of the San Leandro Villas, who has a long history of golf cart thefts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A deputy went to Lay’s home on Thursday to inquire about the golf cart, which was found to be the same one stolen from Barnes & Noble. Lay was taken into custody on a charge of theft and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

At the time of his arrest, Lay had been free on bond following the theft of a golf cart at Spanish Springs, hence the reason he is being held without bond after his latest arrest.

Earlier this year, Lay was arrested in connection with the theft of a 2015 Yamaha golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing.

In 2019, Lay was arrested in connection with another stolen golf cart.

