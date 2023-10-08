Mike Sprague, 84, of The Villages, passed away August 27, 2023, at The Villages Hospital after an unexpected illness.

He was born in Bedford, Indiana to Irvin and Ruby Norman on February 27, 1939. Mike is survived by his wife, Brenda Sprague, two daughters, Debi Sprague and Sherri Brannon, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was a retired Colonel with 27 years of service in the Army with 2 tours in Vietnam. He enjoyed many years of golf and was an active member of The Optimist Club.

Funeral service will be October 16 at New Covenant Methodist at 10am, with internment at Bushnell National Cemetery at 12:30pm.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that any contributions go to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 96764, Washington, DC 20090-6764.