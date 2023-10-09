77.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 9, 2023
type here...

Counterfeit $20 bill leads to man’s arrest at local pizzeria

By Staff Report
Richard Thomas Stivale
Richard Thomas Stivale

A counterfeit $20 bill led to a man’s arrest at a local pizzeria.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Friday afternoon to Marco’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 441 to investigate a report of a bogus bill. Restaurant staff turned the bill over to deputies and said a man handed it to them and received $12.76 back as change. Deputies confirmed the bill was counterfeit as it did not have a visible watermark or security strip. It also felt “grainy.”

The man had walked to the nearby Tropical Smoothie restaurant, where he went in to use the restroom. He returned to the pizza restaurant with deputies. He initially gave deputies false information with regard to his identity. They eventually determined he was 36-year-old Richard Thomas Stivale of Summerfield.

He was arrested on charges of passing a counterfeit bill and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was also wanted on Marion County and Lake County warrants. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2019, Stivale had been arrested in connection with the theft of golf carts at Spanish Springs Town Square.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t be so negative about change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that people are already complaining about changes at Ednas’ on the Green - before the changes have actually taken place!

Innocent pedestrians need to be protected

A reader makes the point that innocent pedestrians need to be protected. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s a mistake to get rid of the food trucks

A Villager says she believes it would be a mistake to get rid of the food trucks at Ednas’ on the Green.

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rises once again to defend former President Trump in the “suckers and losers” controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

Photos