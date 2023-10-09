73.1 F
The Villages
Monday, October 9, 2023
David W. Hodgkins

By Staff Report
David Hodgkins
David Hodgkins

David W. Hodgkins of Lady Lake, FL passed away on September 28, 2023 at the age of 88. He was born on May 22, 1935 in Lewiston, Maine, son of Harold and Elise Hodgkins.

He graduated from Concord High School Class of 1953.

He was a SFC in the US Army, a Vietnam veteran and served in the Military for 20 years.

He was a member of The American Legion Post 21, VFW Post in Concord and a member of the Loyal Order of Mason’s.

He was preceded in death by his son Byron C. Hodgkins of Salisbury, NH.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Hodgkins of Concord, NH; daughter Diana Fortner and husband Bob of Wake Forest, NC; son David W. Hodgkins, Jr. and wife Dong of Cary, NC; brother Byron Hodgkins and wife Frances of Concord, NH; and nephew Frank Hodgkins.

The family would like to thank Manda Wright for the care and compassion shown our loved one over the past several years.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.

