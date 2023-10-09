Doris E. (Schmuck) Reed

April 15, 1936 – September 27, 2023

Doris Reed, 87, of The Villages, Florida passed away at The Villages Regional Hospital on September 27, 2023 after a short hospital stay. She was born on April 15, 1936 in Pottstown, PA to the late Arthur and Anna (Reinert) Schmuck of Stowe, PA. Doris was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, George (“Rip”) Reed in 2022. She was a member of New Goshenhoppen Reformed United Church of Christ in East Greenville, PA and Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL.

Doris graduated from West Pottsgrove High School in 1954 where she was a cheerleader and loved to go out and dance with her girlfriends. Upon graduation she worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, where she met her future husband. She also worked for the Pottstown School District Business Center, retiring in 1995.

Doris is survived by daughter, Donna Hiryak, wife of Peter and son, David Reed, husband of Anita, grandchildren, Ryan Frey, husband of Sara, Ashlee Frey, Kristen Reed, Chelsea Pavone, wife of Christopher, and Kyle Reed. She is also survived by great grandson, Blaise Frey and great granddaughter, Riley Pavone, and two step grandsons, Eric Hiryak and Dane Hiryak.

With all of the good times came difficult times. Doris lived through multiple cancer diagnoses, starting with lung cancer in 2003. This was followed by breast cancer, colon cancer, and two bouts with melanoma in between. “Rip” helped her through each one of which she has been forever grateful. She was featured in a special story in the Daily Sun newspaper regarding her recoveries. To her family, she is their HERO.

Doris and George moved to Florida in 1994, enjoying golf, spending time at the local pool, playing bingo and bunco, dining and playing cards with friends. Her smile will carry on in all who knew her, especially when her Phillies were winning! Doris was also a member of the Elks #814 Doe Club of Pottstown and the American Legion #347 Ladies Auxiliary of Florida.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041. A memorial service will be held at a later date.