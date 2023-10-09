63.5 F
Hunky alligator catching morning sun in The Villages

By Staff Report

This hunky alligator took a few minutes from his busy schedule to take in some sun on a warm autumn morning here in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Don’t be so negative about change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that people are already complaining about changes at Ednas’ on the Green - before the changes have actually taken place!

Innocent pedestrians need to be protected

A reader makes the point that innocent pedestrians need to be protected. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s a mistake to get rid of the food trucks

A Villager says she believes it would be a mistake to get rid of the food trucks at Ednas’ on the Green.

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rises once again to defend former President Trump in the “suckers and losers” controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

