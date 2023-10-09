Stonecrester’s daughter and granddaughter brawl over who will inherit home

A Stonecrester’s daughter and granddaughter were arrested after brawling over who will inherit the elderly woman’s home.

Cheriee Renee Wells, 46, and her 31-year-old daughter Alexandria Wells, had been seated at the homeowner’s bedside on Saturday discussing who would be inheriting her house in the gated community in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said the house would be going into a trust if Cheriee Wells, who has had a previous drug arrest in Ohio, is still alive.

Cheriee Wells, who recently came down from the Buckeye State, did not like the answer and said she thought the house should be going to her. She became angry and began to argue with her mother. Alexandria Wells apparently attempted to intervene. A brawl broke out between Cheriee and Alexandria Wells. Their battle including choking, scratching with fingernails and biting.

The homeowner told deputies that her daughter and granddaughter “equally approached each other and began physically fighting,” the report said.

Both women were arrested on battery charges and booked at the Marion County Jail.