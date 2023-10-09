63.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
type here...

Stonecrester’s daughter and granddaughter brawl over who will inherit home

By Staff Report
Alexandria Wells
Alexandria Wells
Cheriee Renee Wells
Cheriee Renee Wells

A Stonecrester’s daughter and granddaughter were arrested after brawling over who will inherit the elderly woman’s home.

Cheriee Renee Wells, 46, and her 31-year-old daughter Alexandria Wells, had been seated at the homeowner’s bedside on Saturday discussing who would be inheriting her house in the gated community in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said the house would be going into a trust if Cheriee Wells, who has had a previous drug arrest in Ohio, is still alive.

Cheriee Wells, who recently came down from the Buckeye State, did not like the answer and said she thought the house should be going to her. She became angry and began to argue with her mother. Alexandria Wells apparently attempted to intervene. A brawl broke out between Cheriee and Alexandria Wells. Their battle including choking, scratching with fingernails and biting.

The homeowner told deputies that her daughter and granddaughter “equally approached each other and began physically fighting,” the report said.

Both women were arrested on battery charges and booked at the Marion County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t be so negative about change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that people are already complaining about changes at Ednas’ on the Green - before the changes have actually taken place!

Innocent pedestrians need to be protected

A reader makes the point that innocent pedestrians need to be protected. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s a mistake to get rid of the food trucks

A Villager says she believes it would be a mistake to get rid of the food trucks at Ednas’ on the Green.

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rises once again to defend former President Trump in the “suckers and losers” controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

Photos