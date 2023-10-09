Wildwood leaders approve purchase of 18 new vehicles  

A shopping spree for 18 vehicles and other major items was authorized Monday by Wildwood commissioners now that a record $258.5-million city budget for 2023-24 took effect this month.

All purchases are in the budget.

They include four F150 pickup trucks at $42,879 each from Duval Ford of Jacksonville, including two for the wastewater department and one each for the water and public works departments.

Three F250 trucks from Duval Ford for $205,092 also are headed for the water department. A $48,862 Ford transit van and four F250 trucks, also from Duval, will go to the wastewater department, including two with a crane.

The public works department will receive an eight-yard dump truck for $126,358 from Cumberland International Trucks of Ocala.

Four light towers for $43,348 from Kelly Tractor of Orlando and a John Deere tractor for $28,977 from Everglades Equipment Group of Leesburg will go to the parks and recreation department.

Commissioners also inked a three-year agreement with Cleargov of Maynard, Mass., for budgeting software amounting to $69,091.