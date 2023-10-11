81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
type here...

Full moon setting over Lake Sumter

By Staff Report

This beautiful shot of the full moon setting over Lake Sumter was taken from the Morse Bridge. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Full moon setting over Lake Sumter
Full moon setting over Lake Sumter

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cheap pipes are to blame

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of the quality of pipes put in place by the Developer. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why can’t young people fish in The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Delaware wonders why young people are prevented from fishing in The Villages.

They know how to evade the ID checkers

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says people who shouldn’t be at the pools know how to evade the ID checkers.

Response to Carl Casale’s letter about Trump

Villager Ken Sulko once again rises to the defense of former President Trump and rebuts a Letter to the Editor from fellow Villager Car Casale.

My daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country

A Village of Duval resident fears that his daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos