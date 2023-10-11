This beautiful shot of the full moon setting over Lake Sumter was taken from the Morse Bridge. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This beautiful shot of the full moon setting over Lake Sumter was taken from the Morse Bridge. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.