Helen Ann Srodek

September 14, 1935 – October 01, 2023

Helen Ann Srodek passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Oct 1st 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages Fl.

She was born on September 14 1935 in Williamsport PA to the late Robert and Mary Jane Wagner. She was married for 33 years to her late husband John Edward Srodek. She is survived by her sons Barry Smith, Randy Smith and her daughter Sherry Prebor, her stepson Kenneth Srodek, granddaughters Melinda and Tiffany Marie, grandsons Mitchell , Colby and Landon, and great-grandchildren Ashton, Gunnar and Bennett. She retired from Banking and Real Estate.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. She enjoyed many activities Golf, dance, Ukulele, and have a great time with friends and family.

A graveside will be held on Oak Hill Cemetery at Lakeland on Wednesday morning, Oct. 11, at 11:30.