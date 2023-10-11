James Quay Parks passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice.

“Quay” was born November 10, 1946 to William Ross Parks and Frances Evelyn Brewer in Oxford, MS. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1968 where he played basketball for the Ole Miss Rebels. He remained a loyal and fervent supporter of the Rebels-loving all things Ole Miss. He moved to Memphis, Tn. where he taught History and coached basketball and golf at Raleigh-Egypt High School for several years. He later moved to Saltillo, MS where he lived most of his adult life. In 2003, after 20+ years of service as an insurance adjuster, he retired from State Farm.

Quay was an avid golfer winning a plethora of golf championships throughout his life. In 2018, he moved to The Villages, FL where he enjoyed the latter years of his retirement doing what he loved to do most-playing golf. He loved God and his Country. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, partner and friend to so many. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include: his son Chris Parks of Dallas, TX; grandchildren: Sara Katherine Coddington (Raine) of Arlington, TX and Bennett Parks of Austin, TX; great grandson: Oliver “OB” Coddington of Arlington, TX; brother: Dave Parks (Roxie) of Clinton, MS; nephew: John Parks (Erica) of Winona, MS; fiancée: Candace Galloway of Tupelo, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Ross Parks in 1991 and Frances Evelyn Brewer in 2016. A private memorial service will be held in Tupelo, MS. Date to be determined.