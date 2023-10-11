81.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Villager living in $2.6 million house refuses to give breath sample in DUI stop

By Staff Report
Jill Allison Vernon
A Villager living in a $2.6 million house refused to provide a breath sample when she was pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving.

Jill Allison Vernon, 56, who lives at 3706 Conservation Trail in a four-bedroom home that overlooks the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve, was driving a white sport utility vehicle at about 10 p.m. Sunday when she was leaving the parking lot of Legends Cafe on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She made a left turn out of the parking lot, violating a right turn only sign.

During a traffic stop, the police officer detected the odor of alcohol coming from Vernon. She admitted she had consumed two to three drinks with dinner. When she exited the vehicle, she “stumbled and used the car for support.”

She initially refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, but then agreed to perform them. Her poor performance led the officer to conclude she had been driving impaired. She refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed for violating a traffic control device while making a left turn. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

