Madeline Elizabeth Uy (Lupo), 75, passed away Friday, October 6, 2023 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, Virginia, after a heroic, 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1948, she was the daughter of the late August and Florence Lupo. Her father passed away when she was just 16 in 1964, and her mother in 1970. Her sister and best friend, Nancyann, passed away in 2015. Growing up in the Marcy Projects in Bedford-Stuyvesant Brooklyn, she attended the All Saints Commercial High School for Girls in Brooklyn and later earned her degree in nursing. She was a registered nurse at Jamaica Hospital in Queens where she met and soon married a resident doctor, Dr. Gregorio Uy, in 1969.

She is survived by her loving husband, Greg, and by her son, David Uy and wife Sarah Crawford, daughter, Janet Kelley and husband Paul Kelley, and four grandchildren, James Uy, Liza Kelley, Emily Kelley, and Teddy Uy.

In addition to being an incredible and kind mother, grandmother, nurse, and friend, she was an expert cook of nearly any cuisine, a devout Catholic, and fond of family, traveling, and giraffes. In their 54 years together, Madeline and Gregorio progressively moved south. Starting in Queens, New York, they moved to Norfolk and Virginia Beach, Virginia, and eventually part time in The Villages, Florida.

A service will be held at 12pm, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1264 N Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach. The burial will be at Princess Anne Memorial Park at 1110 N Great Neck Rd. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.