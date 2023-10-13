James Clement Murray II (Jim)

August 15, 1937 – October 8, 2023

Jim Murray was born in Evanston, Illinois on August 15,1937 and passed on October 8, 2023 in The Villages, Florida. Graduated St. Charles H.S. in St. Charles, Illinois (Class of 1955) attended and graduated Iowa State University (Class of 1959) with a B.S. in Animal Husbandry. Wed Dorsey Dee Spearing on July 5, 1963 in Mundelein, Illinois. Jim had rewarding associations with Future Farmers of America, ROTC, The United States Army and The Chicago Farmers. He served as Chairman of the Community Hospital in Geneva, Illinois and was instrumental in the merger of Community Hospital in Geneva and Delnor Hospital in St. Charles (now known as Northwestern Medicine).

Jim enjoyed a decades-long career in agricultural and commercial real estate and founded Murray Commercial in St. Charles Illinois. Jim loved his family, his friends, his country and cruising Penobscot Bay in Maine. He was very proud of grandchildren John Robert and Paige Elizabeth Murray, and their accomplishments and work ethic.

Jim is preceded in death by parents John Robert Murray and Coralee Whitsett Murray. He is survived by beloved wife Dorsey Dee, children Tara Elizabeth Murray and James Clement Murray III (Jace), daughter-in-law Kathy Murray, aforementioned grandchildren John and Paige along with sister Joan Murray Webster. A celebration of Jim’s Life will be held in Maine in the summer of 2024.

Special Thanks to Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages, Florida and Chaplain Greg.

Jim’s motto was “Have Fun,” and his wonderful smile and sense of humor is enduring proof that he lived by his own edict.

The Family has requested remembrances be made in the form of contributions to: