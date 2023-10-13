80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 13, 2023
type here...

Sylvia Mae Primeau

By Staff Report
Sylvia Mae Primeau
Sylvia Mae Primeau

Sylvia Mae Primeau, 90, of Lady Lake, FL passed away in Leesburg, FL on October 8th, 2023. She was born on September 18th, 1933 to the late Walter and Doris (Cushion) St. Pierre in Burlington, Vermont.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, and reading her Bible. She loved the Lord dearly.

Sylvia was preceded in passing, along with her parents, by her beloved husband, Edward; her daughters, Donna Lee Gonzalez and Jeanne Snow; two sisters; and two brothers. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Edward Primeau III (Lois) of Umatilla, FL, Debra Lange (Emil) of Covington, GA, Lisa Lebaron of Lady Lake, FL, Gregory Primeau (Alma) of Leesburg, FL, Kim Oglesby (George) of The Villages, FL, and Jeffrey Primeau (Susan) of Lady Lake, FL; her three brothers, Bruce, Larry, and William St. Pierre; her 10 cherished grandchildren; and many adored great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service of Remembrance for Sylvia is scheduled for Friday, October 13th, 2023 at 2 PM at Family Community Church of Lady Lake, FL with a visitation beginning at 1 PM. Following the services, there will be a procession to Lady Lake Cemetery where Sylvia will be laid to rest along side her beloved spouse, Edward.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s dedicate staff to checking IDs at swimming pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers an idea for staffing and ID checking at the swimming pools.

Sharing Spanish Springs costs with the Developer not a bad idea

A Village of Fenney resident writes that sharing Spanish Springs improvement costs with the Developer is not a bad idea. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Ego and desire driving Steve Scalise

A reader from Tavares, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that ego and desire are driving Steve Scalise to seek the job as speaker of the House.

Here’s an easy fix for the little white cross dilemma

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes an easy fix to the little white cross dilemma.

Wokeism and the American military

A Villager who is a retired major offers his thoughts on wokeism and the U.S military. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos