Sylvia Mae Primeau, 90, of Lady Lake, FL passed away in Leesburg, FL on October 8th, 2023. She was born on September 18th, 1933 to the late Walter and Doris (Cushion) St. Pierre in Burlington, Vermont.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, and reading her Bible. She loved the Lord dearly.

Sylvia was preceded in passing, along with her parents, by her beloved husband, Edward; her daughters, Donna Lee Gonzalez and Jeanne Snow; two sisters; and two brothers. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Edward Primeau III (Lois) of Umatilla, FL, Debra Lange (Emil) of Covington, GA, Lisa Lebaron of Lady Lake, FL, Gregory Primeau (Alma) of Leesburg, FL, Kim Oglesby (George) of The Villages, FL, and Jeffrey Primeau (Susan) of Lady Lake, FL; her three brothers, Bruce, Larry, and William St. Pierre; her 10 cherished grandchildren; and many adored great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service of Remembrance for Sylvia is scheduled for Friday, October 13th, 2023 at 2 PM at Family Community Church of Lady Lake, FL with a visitation beginning at 1 PM. Following the services, there will be a procession to Lady Lake Cemetery where Sylvia will be laid to rest along side her beloved spouse, Edward.