Friday, October 13, 2023
Teen threatens to befriend ‘gangbangers’ to commit violence against mother

By Staff Report
Breelyn Gray
A teen was arrested after allegedly attacking a deputy investigating a domestic disturbance.

The Marion County sheriff’s deputy had responded at about 1 a.m. Friday to a home on SE 148th Street in Summerfield where 18-year-old Breelyn Marie Gray had been in an argument with her mother. Gray had attempted to order a renter to leave her mother’s home, according to an arrest report.

Gray told the deputy she suffers from “bipolar depression, manic depressive disorder, depression, ADHD and anxiety.” The Belleview High School student also threatened to befriend “gangbangers” in Ocala and encourage them to commit acts of violence against her mother.

The deputy attempted to place Gray under a Baker Act, but Gray resisted the deputy’s efforts to take her into custody. Gray pulled away, picked up items and threw them at the deputy and struck the deputy’s legs. The deputy also suffered scratch marks that were apparently inflicted by Gray’s fingernails. The deputy placed Gray in handcuffs, but Gray sat down and refused to get up.

Gray was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.

