By Staff Report
Carole Cottrell Cseplo (77) passed away on September 30, 2023, at her home in The Villages, Florida.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 3, 1946, to Tom and Dolly Cottrell. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 27 years, Tom Cseplo, her brother Tom Cottrell, and her parents.

Carole loved to enjoy the sunshine and a glass of Riesling with her friends and family. She was a member of the American Legion and Artsy Ladies.

All of her family will deeply miss her, especially her son Rob (Bonnie) Cottrell, stepchildren Lon (Joann) Cseplo, Marcie (Patrick) Ganier, Mandy Cseplo, William (Judy) Dornback, and 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her sisters Dianne Scott, Judy (Nick) Spiridellis, and Marion (Marvin) Mauck will continue to deal her in for their game nights and play for her at Bingo.

The family will have a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate donations to Hospice and a toast to Carole with your beverage of choice.

