76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 15, 2023
type here...

Baby alligators under mom’s watchful eye at Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

These two baby alligators were enjoying the warmth of the evening sun at Fenney Nature Trail knowing that mom was always nearby. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Baby alligators under mom's watchful eye at Fenney Nature Trail
Baby alligators under mom’s watchful eye at Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We paid a premium for our view and don’t appreciate fishermen with coolers

A Village of Hillsborough resident responds to a previous letter writer who bemoaned the fact her son was run off when he tried to fish at a pond in The Villages.

Darn that Biden!

A Village of McClure resident has something to say about the job being done by President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Publix is right to keep dogs out of stores

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident praises Publix for a recent decision to crack down on dogs being brought into the grocery stores.

The second coming of the Holocaust has come!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident warns that the second coming of the Holocaust has come.

Villagers are nitpicking too much

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that Villagers are nitpicking a little too much.

Photos