Baby alligators under mom’s watchful eye at Fenney Nature Trail

These two baby alligators were enjoying the warmth of the evening sun at Fenney Nature Trail knowing that mom was always nearby. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
These two baby alligators were enjoying the warmth of the evening sun at Fenney Nature Trail knowing that mom was always nearby. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.