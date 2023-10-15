Cheri A. Davis, 73, died on October 12, 2023 in The Villages, FL.

Cheri is survived by her loving husband, Robert Pence of The Villages, FL; son, Kenneth (Colleen) Davis of Ankeny, IA; sisters, Ruthie (David) Decarmo of Chesapeake, VA and Stormy (Jim) Sueverkruepp of Kentucky; grandson, Junior Davis of Ankeny, IA and her two loving cats Skittles and Baby Girl. Cheri was born on January 26, 1920 in Muncie, Indiana to her parents Mary and Phillip Heeter.

Cheri was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She married Ken Davis in 1970 and the couple had two children together. Cheri was a social woman who enjoyed quilting and was part of Mamie’s Quilters in The Villages. She also loved racing cars. Her family and friends will always remember her as a caring and loving person.

A viewing and celebration of her life is scheduled for October 18, 2023 from 10am to 12 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cheri’s life.