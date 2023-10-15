Jean Ann Herrick, 69, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on 08 October 2023 at her home in Florida after a long battle with glioblastoma. Jean was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on 10 April 1954 to the late Norbert (Norb) & Dorathea (Dottie) Koppenhofer. She graduated from Delta High School in 1972 and worked for the Delta school system for years before changing careers to become a pharmacy tech for Sun Family Pharmacy and Rite Aid. She continued that career when she and her husband, Bill, moved to The Villages in 2005.

Jean married William (Bill) Herrick on 18 December 1993, and they lived together in Delta, Ohio for 12 years before moving to their dream retirement home in The Villages, FL. She is survived by her husband, Bill, daughter, Gretchen (Devin) Hochhausler, of Washington, D.C., son, T.W. (Christina) Churchill, of Delta, Ohio, step-daughter Amanda Chandler of Napoleon, Ohio, and stepson, Ben (María) Herrick, of Natchitoches, Louisiana; she is also survived by her brother Keith (Joyce) Koppenhofer of The Villages, Florida and three grandchildren; Tully and Nolan Hochhausler, and Sydney Churchill. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Koppenhofer, parents, Norb and Dottie Koppenhofer, sister-in-law Connie Koppenhofer, nephew Steve (Koop) Koppenhofer.

Jean was a loving wife, mother, and friend to everyone she met. She had an infectious, bubbly personality that was felt by everyone in her presence. She was humorous and loved to make people laugh; she also enjoyed writing poetry, singing karaoke, and spending time with friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, Ohio, on Saturday, 04 November. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with a service following immediately after. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn cemetery, and a luncheon will be held at The Delta Eagles, 304 Main Street, following interment.