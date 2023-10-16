October 11, 2023, Joseph Sylvester Teodosio, 89, passed away peacefully at home with his devoted wife, Ellen (Colantuono), by his side. She was joined by his beloved daughters, Catherine, and Karen Teodosio.

Born in Derby, Connecticut on February 7, 1934, son of the late Sylvester and Nancy Teodosio, Joseph was a fierce Red Raiders fan and a proud graduate of Derby High School. He shared many youthful adventures with family and friends along the Housatonic River and as a boy scout. Joseph proudly served his country as a combat engineer in the United States Army where he earned the National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals.

Joseph and Ellen shared almost 66 years of marriage. Married in 1958, they resided in Derby and later in Seymour where they raised three children, Catherine, Karen, and Joseph. Both Joseph and Ellen were deeply involved in their children’s lives, supporting them in sports, band and scouting and all their children’s careers and endeavors. He was a long time Little League baseball coach, active member of the Father’s Club for the Seymour High School Football program as well as a SHS Band Parent. Joseph loved the holidays, especially Halloween in which he would create annual house and yard displays that attracted parents and children from around the Valley. He also took great pride in his Christmas decorations and light displays, always topping each effort from year to year. Joseph was a popular Santa Claus for the Catholic War Veterans Holiday children’s parties as well as for family and friends.

Joseph worked in the US Postal Service as well as Sikorsky Aircraft. He retired from Northeast Utilities, Yankee Gas in 1996 after 27 years. He was beloved by many of his co-workers who ultimately became part of his family.

As an avid camper, Joseph would “drag” his wife and young children on many wonderful adventures, especially at Hammonasset Beach State Park. He traveled with his wife Ellen, to Italy multiple times, several islands and Germany. Together, they enjoyed cruises and trips to Florida to visit family, especially his favorite in-laws, Edna “Best” and Al Colantuono. Joseph also celebrated the 50-year anniversary of Walt Disney World when he and his family opened the park in 1971. He would often purchase extra “E” tickets for the best rides. Joseph possessed a keen mind and an infectious sense of humor. Known as “The Bear” by his loved ones, he possessed a vast knowledge of many subjects, especially history. He would often engage his beloved children in dinner table stories and debates of various events. One of his favorite places to visit was the Peabody Museum at Yale University, New Haven CT. He would joke that he resembled one of the exhibits of early man, that he was the “missing link”! Joseph never missed an opportunity to instill life skills and character traits that enabled his children to become the adults they are today.

Joseph and Ellen moved to Lady Lake Florida in 2013, participating in many activities in the Villages.

In addition to his wife Ellen, he leaves an indelible mark on his daughters, Catherine and Karen Teodosio of Lady Lake FL, son, Joseph Teodosio of Clermont FL as well as adoring grandchildren, Rick Ragaini, Rachel Radziszewski Houston, Randall Radziszewski Daugustinis, Nicholas Teodosio, Joseph, and Ethan Teodosio. He was the proud great grandfather to Isabella, Charlotte, Kayden, Dominic, Carmine, and Salvatore. His cherished nieces and nephews will continue to share many wonderful memories. Joseph will be forever remembered as a loving and loyal nephew, cousin, and in-law to a large extended family.

He is predeceased by his devoted sister, Gloria Teodosio Wheeler, and loving sister-in-law Dorothy Vane. His family rejoices that he joins many treasured family members and friends in eternal rest. Joseph will be honorably interned at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with full military honors.

A loving husband and father in life, Joseph leaves a legacy of devotion, faith, friendship, hard work, humor, and generosity.