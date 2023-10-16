70.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 16, 2023
type here...

Richard Mark Wright

By Staff Report
R. Mark Wright
R. Mark Wright

Richard Mark Wright
March 6, 1942 – October 11, 2023

R. Mark Wright, 81, of Cairo, GA passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023. He was born March 6, 1942, in Summerfield, FL to Lewis G. and Vivian (nee Clyburn) Wright.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Lewis G. “Lew” Wright, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Kristie (David) Tadlock, Son Adam (Leigh) Wright, granddaughter, Piper Wright and many other loving family and friends.

Mark served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He also retired after 42 years as a clerk for CSX Railroad.

In his retirement years he loved to skydive, fly drones, RC helicopters, kites and target shoot with .22 rifle. He also enjoyed traveling.

Mark resided in Cairo, Ga. with his daughter and son-in-law, David.

Family and friends will meet 10 am October 19, 2023, at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785 for a procession to Crum Cemetery in Summerfield, FL.

A graveside service will begin at 11 am October 19, 2023, at Crum Cemetery.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If we allow the cross we have to allow other religious symbols

A Village of Sanibel resident warns that if we start allowing little white crosses, The Villages will be opening the door for a host of religious symbols.

Here’s how to step up swimming pool security

A Village of Hemingway resident offers an idea for stepping up security at swimming pools in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Potential pros and cons of a Rolling Acres Road roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident looks at the potential pros and cons of a roundabout on Rolling Acres Road.

We paid a premium for our view and don’t appreciate fishermen with coolers

A Village of Hillsborough resident responds to a previous letter writer who bemoaned the fact her son was run off when he tried to fish at a pond in The Villages.

Darn that Biden!

A Village of McClure resident has something to say about the job being done by President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos