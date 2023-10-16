Richard Mark Wright

March 6, 1942 – October 11, 2023

R. Mark Wright, 81, of Cairo, GA passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023. He was born March 6, 1942, in Summerfield, FL to Lewis G. and Vivian (nee Clyburn) Wright.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Lewis G. “Lew” Wright, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Kristie (David) Tadlock, Son Adam (Leigh) Wright, granddaughter, Piper Wright and many other loving family and friends.

Mark served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He also retired after 42 years as a clerk for CSX Railroad.

In his retirement years he loved to skydive, fly drones, RC helicopters, kites and target shoot with .22 rifle. He also enjoyed traveling.

Mark resided in Cairo, Ga. with his daughter and son-in-law, David.

Family and friends will meet 10 am October 19, 2023, at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785 for a procession to Crum Cemetery in Summerfield, FL.

A graveside service will begin at 11 am October 19, 2023, at Crum Cemetery.