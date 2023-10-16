Suzanne Somers turned role of ‘dumb blonde’ upside down

Most people remember Suzanne Somers – who died Sunday – from her role in the sitcom “Three’s Company.”

“Her character Chrissy was so innocent and she was the perfect actress for the part,” said Stu Sachs of The Villages TV Nostalgia Club. Somers, who had battled cancer for more than two decades, died one day before her 77th birthday.

She brought magic to television screen during the late 1970s, and a nation became smitten with Suzanne Somers.

“She just had that special look,” Sachs said.

But long before she became famous as Crissy Snow on the TV show, Somers stole the hearts of fans in the 1973 movie “American Graffiti.”

It was directed by George Lucas, before his “Star Wars” fame. Somers played “the blonde in the T-Bird” only seen in the rear window of a 1950s Thunderbird car.

She spoke no words but her physical beauty was readily apparent. She did silently mouth the words “I love you,” to actor Richard Dreyfuss, before driving away into the night.

Somers died after a long battle with cancer.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer nearly 23 years ago.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” her publicist, R. Couri Hay, said Sunday in a press statement. Hay added that her family had been together to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

“Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life,” Hay stated. He added the family wanted to “thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

In 1977, her big break came when she joined Joyce DeWitt and the late John Ritter in “Three’s Company.”

That role turned Somers into a reigning sex symbol. A few years later, she demanded more money, but after a public dispute with the producers, left the show in 1981.

Somers turned the role of Chrissy as a “dumb blonde” upside down.

“Creating her was actually intellectual,” Somers said in a 2020 CBS interview. “How do I make her likable and lovable?

“Dumb blondes are annoying. I gave her a moral code. I imagined it was the childhood I would’ve liked to have had.”

Cancer plagued her throughout much of her life. “Even when I was Crissy on ‘Three’s Company,’ I had cancer three times,” she told CBS.

Celebrities paid tribute to Somers online.

Barry Manilow via People Magazine: “I will miss her dearly and hope that she is now out of pain and at peace.”

Nancy Sinatra: “Suzanne was such a special person. May her final journey be an easy one. Bless her forever.”

Lucy Arnaz: “She was generous and hilarious and did much good to heal us all. I admired her greatly.”

Fran Drescher called her a “sweet and talented woman” who could bring joy, love and kindness. RIP dear Suzanne, you will be long remembered.”

Morgan Fairchild recalled how Somers helped her during an illness, saying “she was there for me.”

Megyn Kelly tweeted that Somers “beamed kindness and beauty and love.”

Khloe Kardashian: “This one hurts my heart. I love you (Suzanne)…I’ll never forget your positive, loving outlook on life (and) Your sweet heart and gentle spirit.”

Even the U.S. Naval Institute paid tribute, stating Somers was “a strong supporter of the U.S. military. She recorded “The Suzanne Somers Special” for CBS aboard the USS Ranger in 1981.”

Somers really never left public life after “Three’s Company.” She became a fitness expert, doing infomercials for the Thighmaster and other products. She appeared in various TV programs and specials.

The breast cancer returned during the summer months but Somers never lost her fighting spirit.

“Every now and then, (cancer) pops up again, and I continue to bat it down,” she posted on Instagram. “This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter.”

The fight is over now, but the spirit lives on.

Tony Violanti covers music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.