It is with deep sadness that the family of Walter William Collins, 78, of The Villages FL, announce his passing on October 11. Walter was a man of brilliant mind, and kind soul.

He was born in Quantico, Virginia in 1944 to Ralph A. Collins Jr., and Elizabeth Waltenberg. With a proudly earned scholarship, Walter attended the College of William and Mary majoring in physics, where he also was part of the marching band. Like his mother, he was a gifted musician. Walter often returned to participate in the homecoming festivities and rejoin the band once again, playing the french horn and on occasion tuba, for the halftime show. Later he worked as a Civil Service Engineer with the U.S. Navy.

Walter lived much of his life in coastal Virginia where he began his years of sailing. He was an exceptional boat designer, builder and sailor, starting as a teen. Winning many US national mothboat championships, as well as a championship in France, he has earned a place in maritime history. Walter also enjoyed building model planes and model boats. He wind surfed, fished and crabbed; embracing the joy of being on the water. From his childhood, until late in life, Walter loved to play board games, Acquire being a family favorite, and he was always happy to play cards. For many years he participated as an animal rescue volunteer, and he gave of himself to his community church in both Virginia and Florida.

Walter was preceded in death by his adored wife, Carolyn, and brother Ralph, and is survived by his loving sister Vicki Collins, brother Jimmy Collins, and his daughter from a previous marriage, Heather Femia, along with her husband, and their three children.

Walter was a deeply devoted husband, a loving father, and a true friend. He will be forever remembered and missed by those who loved him.

A celebration of life service will be held on October 28th, at 10 am, at the Oxford United Methodist Church, located at 3906 E County Road 466, Oxford, Fl.

For those wishing to make a charitable donation, checks may be written to either the SPCA, or the Classic Moth Boat Association c/o Greg Duncan, 701 Wareham Street, Elizabeth City NC, 27909-5345 to help support the museum where his beloved boat, Feather, will be housed.