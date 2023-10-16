Wildwood man with marijuana arrested at sheriff’s office at Pinellas Plaza

A Wildwood man with marijuana was arrested at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Ronald Melvin Mercer, 53, was in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office’s public safety building at about 2 p.m. Thursday when a deputy detected “the odor of cannabis” coming from Mercer’s vehicle, according to an arrest report. Mercer handed the deputy a medical marijuana card as well as an amber colored bottle containing two hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes. The bottle did not have a name or medication description. The Georgia native was asked if he had the original prescription bottle, but said the original container was “at home.”

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.